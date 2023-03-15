Mazatlan Sinaloa.- Mazatlan FC Gunboats he did what he had to do kraken stadiumadd points at any cost so as not to be left behind in the position table of the 2023 Clausura Tournament of the Liga MX Femenil.

In his last game, against Saints Lagoonrescued a digit to reach four and think about improving for the last matches of the tournament, as long as they push in the general classification and keep alive the dream of qualifying for their first league in the pink category.

For their next meeting they will have a visit against Pachuca gophers who arrive injured after the defeat suffered in the Steel giant of the Striped from Monterrey. Despite that, those directed by jesus padron They don’t trust each other because they know they will jump onto a complicated field.

The matchday 10 duel between Tuzas del Pachuca and Mazatlán FC will take place next Monday, March 20 at 7:06 p.m. (Mexico time) 6:06 p.m. (Culiacán time) at the Hidalgo stadium. The transmission will be in charge of the sports channel Fox Sports.