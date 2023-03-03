Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- Cañoneras de Mazatlán FC continue their work week with a view to the match corresponding to day eight of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX Femenil against Club Puebla at the Cuauhtémoc stadium on Sunday.

After losing at home by a comfortable result against Chivas de Guadalajara, the Mazatlán FC players are calm and improving at the sports center to visit the Strip, a squad that is not experiencing one of its best competitions in the pink championship either.

Like the purple tide, the poblanas have one won and six lost. Their only victory happened against the Centellas Club Necaxa squad, -last place in the tournament with zero points-. With their other rivals, there has not been much to highlight for the squad led by Pablo Luna.

By a goal of difference they are placed above Mazatlán FC but in terms of level they are on the same level as the houses, which will go in search of its second victory in the tournament and on a visit. The three points he got in this Clausura 2023 came from the border.

Those led by Jesús Padrón gave the bell by defeating Xolas de Tijuana by a minimum, within the framework of date 5. The next match will not be easy for those from the Mexican Pacific, especially due to the time of the game, which will be at mid day.

In recent days there has been a high temperature in Puebla. For next Sunday a temperature of 28°C is forecast, partly cloudy. It should be noted that many teams in Mexico have complained that there are still commitments when the Sun is at the highest point of its elevation.

However, Cañoneras de Mazatlán FC faces any adversity and against Club Puebla they will look for the points that will keep them in the fight for the final phase.