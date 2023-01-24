Monterrey.- Mazatlán FC Femenil lived a nightmare at the BBVA stadium when they fell 9-0 against Rayadas, in duel of day three of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX for women.

The Cañoneros held on in the first half and they only conceded one goal, but in the second half they were completely beaten.

The visit endured in order during the first minutes. Juan Carlos Padrón’s team stood up with a lot of order in the first minutes, with the support of the midfield when it came to withdrawing, which made it difficult for the Rayadas to open the defensive lines of the Sinaloans.

Jennifer Amaro endured in a good way on her door the arrivals of the royals, who had Christina Burkenroad, in addition to Diana García in the offensive.

Mazatlán once again had the loss of Magaly Cortés, who suffered her second game of absence for a red card in the first game of the tournament.

At 30′, the visit managed to move the nets, it was Fátima Servín who deflected the ball and after that came Karol Bernal to rise and head to nail the 1-0.

At the start of the second half, Jennifer Amaro made a clear mistake, when she failed to clear a ball and bounced it off Fátima Servin who put pressure on and had an effect by bouncing the ball directly off the net.

At 52′, Rayadas made it 3-0, when Daniela Solis followed the play and only put her chest on the ball, after the ball, it bounced almost to the goal line.

Aylin Avilez hit the goal at 58′, and Melissa Sosa made a tremendous mistake by hitting the ball badly in search of clearing, but she put it into her own goal.

Cristina Burkenroad found her goal at 64′, when he finished off on the first opportunity and was stopped by Amaro, but after the turn he reached the rebound to make the fifth in front of the Cañoneras.

Daniela Solís joined the party at 67′, when she lit a ball from outside the area and placed it at the angle, taking the goalkeeper’s save badly.

Burkenroad took advantage of the poor defense and He controlled inside the area to hit it from the right and place the ball close to the post to make it 7-0.

Cristina Burkenroad made the eighth by hitting from the inside and place the ball close to the post with left-footed contact, at 85 minutes.

Already in the aggregate, Mónica Flores, closed a good collective play with the 9-0.

Mazatlán will play at home on January 30, o’clock at 8:00 p.m. against Cruz Azul, in a duel on matchday four.