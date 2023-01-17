Sinaloa.- Mazatlan FC Women had a gray presentation at home, losing 2-0 against the team from Atlas FC, in duel of day two of the tournament, Clausura 2023 of the MX Women’s League, played at the Kraken stadium.

Las Moradas searched, but could not achieve the goal, while Atlas appealed to the offensive order and he was forceful in taking advantage of the rival’s defensive errors and sealing the first three points in the tournament.

Actions

Around minute 10′, Atlas made a mistake at the start and with a tepid shot on goal, Yuliana Mora, left the ball just next to the post.

About minute 21′, Mazatlan FC had a good chance when Cristina Torres hit a powerful cross shot, but Ana Gaby Paz made an excellent save to save her goal.

Fabiola Ibarra found a rebound inside the area and hit the frame to leave the ball on the crossbar, this at minute 28′.

Atlas continued with possession of the ball, knocking on the door of the Gunboats.

Already at the end of the first part, Cristina Torres finished off a good cross into the area that stayed on the post.

For the start of the second half, Mazatlán had the clearest opportunity, with a good cross from Yaritza Arista, the same as Anahí Rentería finished off the post and on the rebound Yuliana Mora, finished off wide of the goal.

Mazatlán paid dearly for the lack of forcefulness and at 54′ the visit made the first, when Fabiola Ibarra threw a good ball into the area, where Carolina Venegas arrived to anticipate her mark with a header and score the first.

Atlas kept looking for the rival frame, Fabiola Ibarra was the one who pulled the strings in midfield.

At 84, María Fernanda Pérez collected a free kick and finished off with a header to make it 2-0, the final score.

Mazatlán looked for the end, but the Rojinegras kept order under the framework of Ana Gaby Paz

what’s coming

With this result, Mazatlán was still without points in the standings after two dates, while Atlas climbed several steps in the table by adding their first three in the competition.