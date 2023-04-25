Mazatlán FC Femenil could not once again at home, losing 6-0, against Pumas, on matchday 14 of the Liga MX Femenil.

Mazatlán continues without being able to compose the path in the tournament and fell once again with a poor face in defense.

Just two minutes into the game, Pumas took the lead with a good finish from Kimberli Gómez who took the defense badly and finished.

A minute later came the second, also the work of Kimberli Gómez.

At 22′ Pumas scored the third with a good header from Luz Duarte that came unmarked. Later, Gómez entered the six-yard box alone to make it 4-0.

At the end of the first half, Duarte made it 5-0 after a bad start from the Cañoneras.

The sixth reached 84′, with a good finish by Lucía Rodríguez.

With this result, Pumas reached 16 points and continues in the fight for league positions, in 11th place, 5 points from the qualifying zone. Mazatlán continues in the penultimate place with only four points.