Tijuana.- Mazatlán FC Femenil showed a totally different face from the first matches of the tournament and He brought out the caste by beating Club Tijuana Femenil 1-0in a duel on day four of the Clausura 2023 tournament.

Mazatlan signed his first points of the tournament and incidentally, he took the first victory in the semester, leaving his mark at zero, for the first time since day five of the last tournament.

The Cañoneras surprised with an early goal that helped them improve their handling of the game.

Around the 14th minute there was a failure at the exit of the premises, when Sherlyn Ríos stole the ball and assisted to Yuliana Mora who defined the area with a cross shot and from the right was able to overcome Alejandra Gutiérrez’s throw.

The goal allowed those led by Jesús Padrón to establish themselves even more, who had the ball by lapses and staggered well back to keep order and close the spaces to the rival.

Xolas tried to achieve her goal through plays by Paola Villamizar, Renae Cuéllar and Daniela Espinosa, but María Tarango was attentive to contain the opportunities for the local team.

The Tijuana team looked a bit uncomfortable on the pitch, with possession, but without depth near the rival area.

It was already in the aggregate, the whistling Alfredo Huerta, opted to collect an alleged foul on Verónica Pérez, with which the maximum penalty arose.

Cuéllar came to shoot from the 11 steps, buto Tarango excelled by stopping the collection, with a shot at mid-height and not so powerful that it allowed the goalkeeper (who made her tournament debut) to stop the shot.

For the second part, Mazatlán did not give up the attack, Tijuana sent the pitch to Angelina Hix, Renae Cuéllar surprisingly left her place.

by the gunboats, Lizeth Chula made her debut in Liga MX, When entering the field of play for Sherlyn Ríos, Anahí Rentería from Mazatlan also entered the field in place of Rubí Ruvalcaba.

In the end, Tijuana filled the Cañoneras area with centers, but the goal did not come with the good interventions of Fernanda Tarango.

With this, Mazatlán signed its first victory and reached three points to leave the basement of the table and remain in 16th place.

Las Moradas will meet on date six next Friday against Atlético de San Luis, as visitors.