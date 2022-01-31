Mexico.- The Women’s MX League comes from a week full of activity and the first double day of the tournament was held Closure 2022 and this Monday closes with a feast of 8 games in a single day in which great duels are expected where some teams hope to remain on top, while others hope to add just their first points of the season.

Day 5 of Clausura 2022 started this Sunday with only one game where Pachuca visited and thrashed Toluca 1-3, with that they are momentarily the leaders of the Liga MX Femenil pending the results of the remaining 8 games. Among the most interesting duels appear the America vs Necaxa with which you are looking for Katty Martinez sign a couple more goals to achieve a hundred goals, a mark that will put her as the second in history to achieve it.

A duel from you to you and that every time they face each other they put up a good fight is the Chivas vs Cruz Azul who will face each other this day at the Akron Stadium. Likewise, today the champions of the Liga MX Femenil visit the Benito Juárez field to try to increase the advantage at the top and in other duels that attract attention is Tijuana vs Tigres in which it is expected that Mia Fishel can debut with the Amazons and compete with Kanu up front.

Also this day it is expected that the only 3 teams that have not won will do something in the tournament to avoid having problems later, the cases of León, Puebla and Mazatlán are worrying because they are the ones that have lost the most duels such as Puebla and León that although they add 1 point each they have lost 3 games, then it appears Mazatlan that has two draws and two losses but none has won and if they continue with that streak it would be complicated by the advantage that other teams have begun to gain over them.

Something that this day will also have is the one-on-one battle that Charlyn Corral and Alicia Cervantes are already having, where the player from Pachuca has already scored two goals (7) against Guadalajara (5) that this Monday she will have the opportunity to tie or exceed the mark of the historical of the Mexican women’s soccer.

Calendar Day 5 Closing 2022

Monday January 31