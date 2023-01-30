Mexico.- The Women’s MX League The activity of Matchday 4 culminates with the last 4 games of this Monday, January 30, which paint to be one of the most entertaining since in at least 3 of them there are armed teams to seek the title of the Closing 2023 and one more from which some surprise is expected to close the activity.

The actions will start early this Monday with the visit of America to the home of the Centellas del Necaxa, two teams that live a very different reality, while the Águilas are looking to place themselves in the upper part, those of Aguascalientes have the illusion of adding their first 3 points.

For later, the current champions of the MX Women’s League will have action when they receive the team from Toluca at the Volcano, another club that is not having a good time this season. The Amazons seek to regain the top, while the Diablas want

know what it is to win since they have only been disappointed.

At the close of the day and of the day there will be a couple of games at the same time, first Mazatlan FC who receives Cruz Azul in the Kraken. The gunboats are the worst team in the tournament, they are last and they hope to have a great night to be able to add their first

points. The other game will be played from Guadalajara with the confrontation of Chivas against FC Juárez, two rivals who are looking for the top since neither has lost.

matches for today

Necaxa vs America | 5:00 p.m. | VIX

Tigers vs. Toluca | 7:00 p.m. | VIX

Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul | 9:00 p.m. | DVT

Chivas vs. FC Juárez | 9:05 p.m. | Fox Sports

We recommend you read

Liga MX: This is how the qualifying table looks after the end of day 4 of the Clausura 2023

Women’s MX League: Renae Cuéllar’s hat-trick gives Tijuana victory over Puebla

Copa del Rey: Real Madrid and Barcelona will meet in the semifinals

Feline factor! Diego Lainez returns to Liga MX and will try to shine with Tigres

Tennis: Mexican team refuses to participate in the Davis Cup due to no help from the FMT

In this closing day of Liga MX Femenil there can still be historical results as well as the culmination of positive streaks, as well as cutting bad results so that it becomes more interesting for the followers of women’s soccer.