Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Tigres Femenil perfected the last details to welcome Chivas Femenil for the second time in this Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX Femenil in San Nicolás de los Gaeza, this time to carry out the first leg of the semifinals.

The felines directed by Roberto Medina will host the first chapter of this round by finishing with fewer points than the Tapatias, something that is not frequently observed in the category, however, for this league it will be so and they will have to get a good result to travel to the ‘Perla Tapatia’ with a good result.

On the other hand, Chivas Femenil arrived this Thursday afternoon at the Sultana del Norte to settle in prior to the semifinal match at El Volcán, a stage they visited on January 17 on the corresponding date 2 to get a very valid point in their future in the Closing 2022.

Tigres Femenil will reach the first leg after achieving a historic win in the Liga MX Femenul. With a score of 9-1 against Atlas Femenil, the Amazonas imposed a blow of authority to become the second squad that obtained the ribbon to access this phase.

On the other hand, Chivas Femenil complicated things in the second leg by being down 2-0 against Pumas Femenil, however, Juan Alfaro’s team was never finished and in a marvelous somersault they won 5-4 on aggregate to be at one step from the Grand Final.

The first leg of the semifinals will be for tonight on Friday the 13th at 8:05 p.m. (Mexico time) 7:05 p.m. (Culiacán time). Tigres Femenil presented their best Arsenal for this game to get a good score at home.

1.- Cecilia Santiago

3.- Bianca Sierra

4.- Greta Espinosa

5.- Fernanda Elizondo

6.- Nancy Antonio

7.- Liliana Mercado

9.- Stephany Mayor

10.- Mia Fishel

11.- Nayeli Rangel

13.- Miriam Garcia

14.- Lizbeth Ovalle

15.- Cristina Ferral

17.- Natalia Villarreal

18.- Belen Cruz

19.- Blanca Solis

20.- Ofelia Solis

23.- Jana Gutierrez

26.- Michel Ruiz

29.- Uchenna Kanu

31.- Natalia Miramontes

32.- Carol Cazares