Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Chivas landed in the Sultana del Norte to play their match against Rayadas de Monterrey, which corresponds to matchday 16 of the Apertura 2022 of Liga MX Femenil. At the Monterrey International Airport, the soccer players were received by their fans, especially a small follower who was amazed to meet his idols.

Through a video that was presented on the official account of Guadalajara, you can see a child jump for joy because he met the goalkeeper, Blanca Félix and the last scorer of the Women’s Flock, Alicia Cervantes, who signed his shirt and They took a picture with him and his mom.

The feeling caused by the Chivas squad has no reason. Their great triumphs are as leaders of the current championship with 40 points and with the opportunity to clinch that first place if they defeat Rayadas this Monday at the Gigante de Acero.

The current champions of the Liga MX Femenil will play a final against the last champions of the pink football and sub-leaders of the Apertura 2022 tournament, with 36 units. It is worth mentioning that the two squads will meet again at BBVA after playing for the Champion of Champions.

In the last match the duel ended 0-0 and in this way the winner had to be defined by the penalty shootout, in that series in which Blanca Félix became the heroine of Chivas again, after entering the match in the seconds late game back.

Chivas did not travel to Nuevo León with a full squad, because Carolina Jaramillo will have to serve a one-game suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards, however in this duel the return of “Licha” Cervantes is expected when he is summoned by “Pato” Alfaro .