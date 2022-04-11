Mexico.- The scorer of the America of the Women’s MX LeagueKatty Martínez, affirmed this Monday that they have “an incredible hunger” to bring to the Mexican team to the World Cup organized by Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

“This team is incredibly hungry. We are committed to showing that we always aspire to more, without conformism. We are going to fight until we are in the World Cup”, said Martínez one day before the match with Puerto Rico corresponding to the Concacaf W Championship. The match corresponds to Group A, which leads Mexico with 9 points, the same as its rival, but with a better goal difference, it will be played at the Nemesio Diez stadium, in Toluca.

Katty Martinez, a player for América in the Liga MX Femenil, scored a brace in Saturday’s match that Mexico won 11-0 against Anguilla, a production that she wants to maintain against the Puerto Rican team. “My role as a nine is to finalize the work that my teammates start, finish it with goals. I want to continue showing what I am as a player and that I work for the benefit of the team”, she explained.

Katty Martínez celebrating a goal with the Mexican National Team/@Miseleccionfem

The striker has five goals in the qualifying rounds. She scored one in the 8-0 inflicted on Antigua and Barbuda last February, and two more against Suriname at the start of the CONCACAF W Championship in which the Mexican team won 9-0.

Despite the impressive results with which Mexico has been imposed on Anguilla, Antigua and Bermuda, and Suriname, Katty Martinez He spoke of the respect they have shown in every game. “You have to respect your opponent, and the best way to do it is to give your all on the pitch. Now we are waiting for a Puerto Rico that is hungry to show itself, it is a team that likes to go forward and I think we have what to counteract it with.”

We recommend you read

Diana García, midfielder from Monterrey, champion of the Women’s MX League, highlighted the growth that the team has had under the leadership of coach Mónica Vergara. “We are building something important with her; the goal is to improve what we did last game, respect the rival and show the growth we have had in this process”, the midfielder stressed.