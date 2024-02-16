He mexican soccer continues to receive very bad news, this Friday León Women's Club announced the sensitive death of his former player, Karla Ivette Torres Rangelwho during the early hours of this February 16 suffered a car accident in Guanajuato.

“Club León regrets the sensitive death of Karla Ivette Torres Rangel, a former player on our team. We join in the grief that overwhelms her friends and family,” reads the publication shared by the Bajío team.

According to reports released by local authorities, the former player, like another person, was in a speeding car on Juan Alonso de Torres Boulevard in Guanajuato when he lost control of the unit and crashed and spun around the street until he was stopped by a palm tree.

Karla Torres would have died in the accident, while her companion was only injured and taken to a hospital. The responsibility of who was driving the car has not been determined, it is expected that this information will be confirmed later.

Karla Torres was one of the pioneering players of the Liga MX Femenil with the “Panzas Verdes” team, but she did not spend much time on the field when in 2019 she decided to leave it to dedicate herself to her architecture career and her hobby as a model.

Karla Torres during her time at Club León | Photo: Instagram Karla Torres

The news of his death joins the Diego ChavezFC Juárez player who also lost his life this week in a car accident in Ciudad Juárez.