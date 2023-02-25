Tijuana Baja California.- FC Juarez appeared in the hot stadiumheadquarters of Tijuanato get an agonizing point in the duel of day seven of the Clausura 2023 championship of Liga MX Femenil with a maximum punishment by the mexican, Miah Zuazua.

The player who represented the Mexican Women’s National Team in the Women’s Reliefs Cup 2023 returned with the bravas to face the match against the xolasin which he became the star by scoring his fourth goal of the campaign from eleven steps.

Those directed by Carmelina Moscato They were dangerous on the green canvas by driving the ball around the flanks. The players he directs John Romo they tried to block the passage but with the attack of Jasmine Casarez and Jermaine Seoponsenwe the Bravas knocked on the door.

The first had converted with a shot inside the 18-yard zone, but the assistant found her in an illegitimate position. She later wanted revenge on her by receiving the assistance of seoponsenweHowever, the goalkeeper, Siena RuelasHe stood firm to stop his shot in the one-on-one.

Monica Alvarado put Tijuana ahead

Before the break, the turn would be for jermaine with a whiplash that went over the goal. Tijuana I hadn’t done much offensively during the first 45′, but on a free kick from the edge of the six-yard box Monica Alvarado stretched out his leg to beat Stefani Jimenez about 53′.

Bravas tied with Tijuana at the border

xolas they wanted to depend on the slightest difference and the only thing they dedicated the rest of the game to was suffering from the onslaught of FC Juárez. Siena Ruelas saved a shot with his head and on the line Joselyn de la Rosa removed the taquito Jermaine Seoponsenwe which was the tie.

Miah Zuazua equalized from a penalty

When time was about to end referee, Karen Hernandezcalled a penalty for bravas that Miah Zuazua he connected in a good way to make it 1-1 at 90+5′. Unfortunately, the duel did not end well as there was an attempt at anger that resulted in two being expelled: Angelina Hix of Tijuana and her own Miah Zuzua of Juarez.