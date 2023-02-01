Juan Pablo Alfaro continues to make history at the helm of Chivas del Guadalajara and on date four of the Clausura 2023 tournament he celebrated his 50th match at the helm of the Sacred Flock in the Women’s MX League.

The duck’ He continues to be one of the important pillars in the Guadalajara team since his arrival. The coach has left impressive statistics after winning two titles in his first year in office.

Among the great achievements of John Paul Alfaroinclude the conquest of two titles in just her first year in charge of the women’s team.

The successful coach of the Rebaño Sagrado Femenil and former youth squad midfielder from Verde Valle returned to the fold to assume command of the rojiblanca squad and make history, since from day one he demonstrated all his ability to face that challenge and based on work and good results on the field he earned the recognition of the entire institution.

So far in the tournament Closing 2023Juan Pablo Alfaro adds twelve units and what positions them as one of the clubs that remains in the fight for the general leadership of the Liga MX Femenil.

His next presentation will be on Friday, February 3 against Diablas Rojas del Toluca at La Bombonera.

We recommend you read

During his stay at Chivas, these are Juan Pablo Alfaro’s numbers: 35 wins, 10 draws and only five losses. According to the Chivas newsletter, “of the 150 points that he has disputed, he has kept 115, which gives us a 76.6% effectiveness.”