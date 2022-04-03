With its creation in 2017, La Liga MX Femenil has been advancing little by little in its clubs and both in some buildings such as Querétaro White Roostersas it is the only team with its own stadium on the pink circuit.

Thus, little by little they have gained popularity in the women’s category and with some changes in their rules, the Liga MX Femenil is positioning itself as one of the best in the world. Only a few tournaments ago the arrival of foreign players to the clubs was authorized, something that put this circuit on the map.

Now with a great projection, the pink circuit is having greater strength among the followers of this Liga MX Femenil and as in the MX Leagueto be able to enjoy the matches of both the regular phase and the Liguilla, you must pay a monthly fee.

Read more: Liga MX: Time is up! Five dates remain for Atlético San Luis to secure a ticket to the Fiesta Grande

In Mexico if you want to watch the Liga MX Femenil you have some options on pay television, such is the case for cablevision through the Izzi channel, where you are charged a monthly fee of 340 to be able to enjoy the games.

For its part, Megacable handles a monthly fee of 430 with exclusive matches to be able to play games both in the regular phase and in Fiesta Grande. There you can see the channels of ESPN, Fox Sports, which are in charge of showing the games.

Accesible price.

On the other hand, in Sky you can pay the amount of 250 per month and it offers you the ESPN and Fox Sports channels to be able to watch these games, it all depends on what negotiation is reached and with what teams. Just a few days ago, TUDN was announced to be leaving Liga MX broadcasts to move to an app called VIX.

So far, it has not left the fans happy, who have been present on social networks about said transmission.

Read more: The Women’s MX League: Historic! America has classified all the leagues in the history of the pink circuit

In some applications that offer you some games, you must also invest an amount per month above 300 pesos, which is the cost of a monthly payment online.