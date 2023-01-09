S

without a doubt Alice Cervantes The year 2023 has started in the best way with the Chivas del Guadalajara, since from the first day of the Clausura 2023 tournament it already gave rise to talk, due to the fact that it reached the centenary of goals with the Guadalajara club.

The Mexican striker has some high-quality semesters at the hands of John Paul Alfarowho is responsible for giving the player that confidence in the attack of the Sacred Flock since he took the reins of the team.

Alicia Cervantes comes from surpassing one hundred goals in the Women’s MX League and adding 80 only with the rojiblanca shirt.

In the match against the felines, Licha scored her first goal of the match and her 99th goal in the Women’s MX League after a mistake by Pumas at the start at minute 50 and the 100th appeared just four minutes later with a powerful kick from the leg right from outside the box.

Cervantes took advantage of the occasion to add one more and crown an unforgettable night with a hat-trick that allowed her to leave her goal mark in the Women’s MX League at 101 and 80 with Guadalajara (in addition to 9 with Atlas and 12 with Striped from Monterrey).

Now the Mexican forward is looking to get closer to the mark of Omar Bravo who is the top scorer for the Chivas del Guadalajara franchise in all of history. The Sinaloan striker leads this category with 160 goals, of which 132 were in the league, while Licha has already accumulated 80 goals, all of them in the league because no cup tournaments or any other competition has been played for the moment in the Women’s MX League. .

We recommend you read

Alicia Cervantes is ranked 9th among the best scorers in Guadalajara, surpassing Isidoro el ‘Chololo’ Díaz, who stayed at 62 goals, while Alan Pulido is 12th with just 69. With which the scorer was placed within of the TOP TEN by equaling the same 80 goals from Ramón Morales, who was in the eighth place.