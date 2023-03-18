Day 10 of the Closing 2023 of the Women’s MX League It started with great emotions and a lot of intensity. Especially on the country’s border, where the Bravas de Juarez and Atlético San Luis returned a game with goals, dedication, passion and soccer, and in which the locals kept the three points.

It was a fundamental victory for the border team, who came from 3 games in a row without winning due to the draw against Xolas of Tijuana and the consecutive defeats against Rayadas de Monterrey and Lion. For this reason, the strategist milagros martinez celebrated the suffered but deserved result against Potosinas.

The Spanish technician considered that the operation was not bad, but recognized that they were erratic and in that aspect they should improve. “The victory was deserved, it’s not that the keys were found, if not we didn’t materialize the chances, the team has continued to attack and time was running out, but we have to improve.”

The border team achieved a pivotal victory. Photo: Twitter @FemenilFcJuarez

With the win, the Bravas They were placed in fourth position in the table with 18 points, waiting for what he does tigerswhich receives America this Sunday, and Pachucawhich receives Mazatlan on Monday. But even if the Amazons and Gophers win, the Borderlands will remain in the top 6 of the ranking.

Juárez is one win away from matching the record achieved in the past Opening 2022and with 7 days to play it seems viable for him to overcome it and also achieve the long-awaited classification to league. But Mila Martínez remains measured and focused on continuing to work game by game.

“we have left America As a strong rival, we have difficult starts, we have to think that we have had difficult weeks, but it will help us to continue preparing the games”, declared the Spaniard, whose remaining games are against Blue Crossthe Eagles, Santos, Toluca, cougarsNecaxa and Puebla.