Monterrey, Nuevo León.- UANL Tigres lowered their fifth star in the Women’s MX League after defeating Club América by an aggregate result of 3-0. The celebration will be recorded as the records that were broken in this Grand Final of the Opening 2022.

For the first time in the history of the League, a complete final and we say it that way because it was the round trip was broadcast on open television, reaching an implacable audience of 2.88 million fans watching yesterday’s match (Monday) at the University Stadium , surpassing the audience of 2.48 million that was registered during the celebration of the first leg final at the Azteca Stadium.

Quite the opposite regarding the number of fans who made an appearance in the respective buildings. The Colossus of Santa Úrsula received 52,654 souls to be the largest number of attendees that has been confirmed in a match of the Liga MX Femenil in five years of existence.

The return game accumulated 41,615 spectators at ‘El Volcán’ to accumulate an attendance of 94,269 people, surpassing the 89,441 fans who were part of the 2018 Clausura final between Rayadas de Monterrey and Tigres UANL.

On the other hand, the Liguilla del Apertura 2022 of Liga MX Femenil established itself as the first to use the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), but not only that, but it obtained a reach of 270 thousand 177 fans that go beyond the 1,211 thousand 813 followers who attended one of the matches of the Final Phase that was held at the Apertura 2019.

The high impact generated by the tournament for women continues to be a reality, not just a consecration. At just five years old, she has surpassed her own expectations and there is no doubt that in the coming years there will be even more to talk about in the highest category of Women’s Soccer.