The technical director of Rayadas de Monterrey, Eva Espejo, emphasized a lot after her debut in the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX Femenil, that the main objective of the team is to be champions.

“Us We have also talked a lot about the objective as a team; we consider it obvious that we have to be champions, I think that in this club it is difficult to have an objective other than the result, for the team, it is to be better every day, to be the best in the tournament, against the rival, as our team says Rayados’ slogan, in life and on the pitch, always be the best,” he said.

Likewise, the former DT from Pachuca gave details of the work they did throughout the 90 minutes in the Cuauhtemoc Stadium and despite the fact that they suffered to defeat La Franja, they achieved it with changes in the approach.

“We have a team to play at the time it is required, with which it is required and is in the right place. best momentthen in the second half reconsider some different options to be able to open the scoring”, he emphasized.

Eva Espejo and Rayadas de Monterrey will have the next challenge at home, when they receive Santos Laguna de Jorge Campos next week at the BBVA Stadium, in a duel corresponding to date two of the Clausura 2023 tournament.