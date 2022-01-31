The technical director of Toluca female, Gabriel ‘Magus’ Velascoassured that he will continue to work tirelessly to improve the details that his team is missing and prevented them from adding in the three most recent matches of the Liga MX Femenil, on the double date, despite the fact that they offered good matches.

The strategist acknowledged that your team needs to improve In some situations such as movements to avoid falling out of placea fault that he attributed to the coaching staff and assured that he will review this afternoon after three goals were annulled by Toluca Femenil due to an advanced position.

Regarding this situation and the markings of the refereeing body, Velasco stressed that he will work on what corresponds to him instead of trying to improve the participation of whistlers in the Liga MX Femenil.

“I do see that there are many mistakes, I see that unfortunately many were against us, and well, what should I focus on, in the part that depends on me. The truth is that I will not be able to make the referees better, I will never beat them, What’s more, it’s a losing fight, I never plan to do it, ”said the DT.

On a defensive level, the ‘Wizard’ stated that there are few arguments in favor, except for Pachuca’s third goal this afternoon, which he attributed to the good execution of Charlyn Corral. Regarding the attack, the helmsman pointed out that he likes the offensive variants of the soccer players, however, the lack of goals has been a constant.

“Today we should have scored three more goals and the whole picture changes. Those little details of good things that are missing fit well to have much more rounded games,” he mentioned in a conference.

Likewise, he acknowledged that this week in which he could not add points leaves the Diablas with pressure and frustration, but they will seek to channel it into commitment to leave the bad moment behind.

“This week, which is a very bad week, does not make me lose credibility, neither in the board, nor in the group, nor in the institution, that is intact, and what it does do is encourage everyone’s commitment. In my case, I am the coach, I have to be the best for my team, I have to give them the maximum tools so that they can improve faster and be able to compete in this league that has cost us, but we are going to get out, “he concluded.