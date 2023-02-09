the midfielder Desarae Felix She confessed that her beginnings with Santos Laguna were not easy, especially due to the culture shock, since first of all the language was a barrier with her teammates.

“First, adapt to a new country it has been difficult, to the culture and the language; This last one was probably the most difficult thing I had to deal with last tournament, it was very difficult both on and off the field to understand my teammates and my teachers, as well as adapting to a new style of play. It has been difficult, but I feel blessed to be able to overcome all these tests.

Regarding the facilities that her club has, the North American midfielder affirms that the Santos stadium is of a high level and is a great venue for the Women’s MX League.

“I think the TSM facilities are amazing. The fields are beautiful, they keep the grass in very good condition, we have an excellent gym, great trainers, they look after our cognitive side, nutrition… I just love them”.

After already having games played with the shirt of Saints LagoonFélix feels blessed and grateful to be able to play with this great institution of women’s soccer in Mexico.

“I simply feel blessed and very grateful that the Club, the Coaching Staff and my teammates are giving me this opportunity, to be able to play and show what I am made of”.

Regarding her individual goals with Santos Laguna for this year, the midfielder is to be better than last year and help the team to be one of the protagonists of the Clausura 2023.

“My goals for this year are to be better than last year, very simple, to be better and to help my team in any way I can.”