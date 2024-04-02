Liga MX Femenil defends itself after controversy in the medical care protocol for Nayeli Rangel

Puebla.- Lydia Nayeli Rangel was operated successfully after a strong collision with Dulce Martinez during the engagement between Club Puebla and UANL Tigers of the date 13 of the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX Femenil.

The medic Aurizul suffered fracture of the orbito-malar complex in it Cuauhtémoc stadiumso it was necessary to surgical intervention. Today, in his social networksthanked the fans of UANL Tigers for their expressions of affection.

«List the surgery. Thank you all for your good wishes, for your messages and for staying tuned, God truly multiply all the blessings for you, now it's time to recover and move on!! “I hug everyone,” he dedicated. Nayeli Rangel.

Nayeli Rangel appreciates the messages of support

After the operation, Lydia Nayelo Rangel will continue in Puebla to continue with routine exams before joining the rest of her classmates in San nicolas de los heros.

The situation of the Tigres UANL player caused much controversy, specifically because of the way in which the healthcare protocol and shock of the Liga MX Femenil.

The paramedics attended Nayeli Rangel but they didn't have any stretcherthe players themselves UANL Tigers They had to go after her to remove her partner from the field and she was transferred to the hospital closest.

Statement from the Liga MX Femenil

Although the attention time was 7:42 minutes, the pink category ensures that the protocolexplaining minute by minute how the medical check to Nayeli Rangel and Dulce Martinez.

Even so, the Liga MX Femenil received criticism from fans. Even the coach, Milagros Martínezurged better action so that a “regrettable” case like last Sunday is not repeated again.

