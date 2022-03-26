With four goals and five assists, Daniela Solís has portrayed herself in the artillery of Rayadas de Monterrey in the tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 of the Women’s MX Leaguewhich under the technical direction of Eve Mirrorcontributes so that the pink football champions remain leaders in the campaign.

Accomplice of the goal, the attacker born in GuadalajaraJalisco, 28 years old, accumulates 883 minutes played with the shirt of the scratched. With 11 games, of which 10 in the starting eleven, Solís has been seen as a valuable piece in the attack of the monarchs of Mexican women’s football, being involved in nine goals in the last 11 games.

After her debut as a professional player, the striker of the Monterrey team has stood out with her appearances in the Rayadas attack, in this championship, she looks like a real danger in the rival attack.

Likewise, Rayadas de Monterrey remains the leader with 30 points as a result of 10 wins and a surprise 2-0 loss at the close of Day 12 against the Xolas de Tijuana at hot stadium.

However, on Sunday they will want to get rid of the thorn when they receive at 10:00 a.m. (central Mexico time) in The Barrel to the warriors of Santos Laguna.

