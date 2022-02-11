Mexico City.- The Women’s Cruz Azul Machine will remain in Mexico City in order to visit the University Olympic Stadium and fulfill their match corresponding to day 7 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX Femenil.

Those commanded by Roberto Pérez spin two defeats against Chivas Femenil and América Femenil, now they will face the other popular group of Mexican soccer and for the second time in the green rectangle in Mexico 68, a property that will bring certain memories to both teams.

The largest number of matches that have been held between Pumas Femenil and Cruz Azul Femenil were at the Sports Facilities of La Cantera, the balance favors the current Karina Báez players with nine wins, two draws and only two losses.

The light blue come with four games without victory over Pumas, their last recorded victory occurred in the 2019 Apertura tournament with a score of 3-2. In this C2022 they have the obligation to win the match, since a third defeat would cause high pressure on the players and, mainly, on Professor Roberto Pérez.

Stepping on the green lawn of Ciudad Universitaria is almost unrecognizable for the cement companies, because this Saturday, February 12, they will once again visit the campus of the highest house of studies since 2020, the year in which the first match between the two was played, the result remained in tables and no annotations.

It should be remembered that this commitment took place on March 14 of that year, distinguished by becoming the last match of the Liga MX Femenil that received the presence of spectators before the health contingency due to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Ticket sales are now available on the Ticketmaster page. According to the portal, the General Ground Floor and Pebetero Upper Floor will sell passes at 60 Mexican pesos. Tickets at the box office will be offered on the day of the match from 09:30. The date for the game will be at 12:00 p.m. (Mexico time) 11:00 p.m. (Culiacá time).

