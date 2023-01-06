Mexico City.- Blue Cross announced four reinforcements for their first match in the 2023 Clausura Tournament of the Liga MX Femenil against America clubin another version of Classic Young in the La Noria sports facilities.

La Máquina will start the new contest with new faces: Hilary Garcia, Ximena Rios, Alejandra Martinez Y Norma Palafoxwho hope to appear in the call for nicholas moralescoach who will see his first appearance on the women’s circuit.

The experienced coach in basic forces of Cruz Azul will direct the celestial ones in substitution of Roberto Perezstrategist who managed to qualify twice for the Machine but could not overcome the Quarter finals, in the contests: Opening 2021 Y Opening 2022.

The board of directors decided that Morales be the next helmsman in the women’s category and on Saturday they will see their first test against a team that has become a difficult rival for the cement companies to face, because in five years of inauguration of the Women’s MX League They haven’t gotten past the Eagles.

In his last location, before America clubthe Cruzazulina squad dreamed of that victory in the Court 3 of La Noria by going ahead with the goal of Dahlia Molinabut the creams reacted and turned the game around 1-3 with goals from: katty martinez, Cassandra Cuevas Y Alison Gonzalezthat in the Closing 2022.

In the past Opening 2022 the blues visited the Coapa Centennial but they could not put their hands in and ended up suffering a 3-0 win. It will be in a few hours when they will come face to face with the Eagles, trying to make it the day they register their first victory.

The duel at the Cruz Azul facilities will take place this Saturday, January 7 at 12:00 p.m. (Mexico time) and 11:00 a.m. (Culiacán time). The game will be broadcast on the VIX streaming platform of the sports network TUDN.