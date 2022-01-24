Aguascalientes.- Centellas Club Necaxa has been dealing with a tough issue called Covid-19 since last week. This matter postponed his match from day 2 of the Grita México C2022 tournament of the Liga MX Femenil after confirming 9 positive cases prior to facing Santos Femenil.

Now, with a view to date 3 against Pumas Femenil, the hydro-warm entity discovered six positive tests in the last 31 antigen tests that were carried out on soccer players, Technical Corps and Staff workers of the first team of the women’s division.

“After receiving the results of the antigen tests for the detection of Covid carried out on the squad, staff and coaching staff of the women’s first team, in accordance with what is indicated in the Liga MX Sanitary Protocol, we inform the following,” the statement begins. of Centellas.

“Six positive cases were detected in 31 tests carried out. The players are already isolated, complying with the established sanitary protocols,” announced Club Necaxa Femenil, which will play its second home match on Monday, January 24.

The hidrocálidas girls recovered a point in their last game via penalty from Luciana Riefkohl over the extension time. They have one point in the table thanks to this draw in the Comarca Lagunera. They fell 3-1 in their first game against Tigres Femenil.

From another angle Pumas Femenil reported a positive case for Covid-19. although he did not reveal the identity of the soccer player who contracted this disease. Karina Báez’s team arrived in Aguascalientes territory in the last few hours to carry out their last training session prior to the initial whistle of the match.

Centellas Club Necaxa against Pumas Femenil will be played at 5:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 4:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). Despite the six cases in the local institution there will be no change in the natural programming for this duel that continues the actions of day 3 in the Liga MX Femenil.

