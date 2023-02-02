Mexico City.- Club America Eagles made official the recruitment of Noemí Granados, mexican soccer playerto which it arrives from the Diablas of Toluca FC in this Clausura 2023 of Liga MX Femenil.

“Noemi Granados Welcome to the team! It arrives as a reinforcement for the Closing 2023“, confirmed the cream-blue squad through their social media. “Very happy and excited to represent this shield,” she wrote the player in your account Twitter.

Granados had already seen activity in this championship with the scarlets. Surprisingly, the institution announced through a statement that he would leave the club just like Sandra Daniela Lozano Y Gloria Villamayorwithout giving further details.

“By directive decision, as of this date, the players: Sandra Daniela Lozano, Noemi Granados Y Gloria Villamayor they will no longer be part of our first women’s team,” read the press report. Days later Toluca FC announced the resignation of Yamanic Martinezwithout any explanation.

after the news, Pedro GranadosNoemí’s father, assured in an interview with La Jornada that his daughter’s dismissal “was not due to any fault towards the club or management”, but because the managers “prefer to affect the team more than a person”, and as in many jobs, friends are worth more than employees”.

Noemí Granados playing against San Luis

Instagram noemi_granados07

Noemí Granados played the first two matches of the Closing 2023 as owner. He suffered defeat in the nemesio diez against Xolas (0-1) and he had to be part of the historic win of the gophers to the scarlets (10-2) in the hidalgo stadium. she was in Toluca FC from the Opening 2019.

His new team will be Club América, with whom he will seek to establish himself in this campaign. On Monday, January 6, Águilas will fly in the Aztec stadium to face Club Leon. It will be a matter of time before Angel Villacampa consider Noemi Granados in their formation.