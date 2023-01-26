Mexico.- What was feared came true, the America club has confirmed the withdrawal of Alison Gonzalez due to injury. Through a statement they announced the seriousness of it where they even had to operate on her left knee to repair the lateral meniscus, which will leave her out of circulation for several weeks but not out of the Clausura 2023.

“Club América informs that our player, Alison González, presented a lesion in the posterior horn of the lateral meniscus of the left kneemima that was successfully repaired through a surgical procedure,” read the statement revealed

by the club on social networks.

For now the recovery time has not been revealed, they only add that according to its evolution it could be taken into account. It is still expected that at least some 4 weeks he will have to be out of all activity to be able to resume his actions to return in this same tournament where he was beginning to have more activity.

“Aligol”‘s injury occurred last Sunday when he faced Tijuana, in the game she entered only 30 minutes when the game was won, but it only took two plays to suffer from the knee, she went to receive attention and had to leave the field when the pain was high. From that moment on, it was difficult for her to be there for the following games and she made it known to herself.

It must be remembered that Alison Gonzáles has been coming out of a knee injury, a few seasons ago the cruciate ligament With that same knee, she still played for Atlas, but even with an injury, America hired her and it took her at least two tournaments to play again. The 20-year-old forward in this Clausura 2023 has only played 50 minutes in 3 games that she has entered as a substitute.