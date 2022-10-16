The Chivas from Guadalajara will visit this Monday, October 17, the Rayadas de Monterrey at the BBVA Stadium in the duel of matchday 16 of the Apertura 2022 tournament of the Women’s MX Leaguewhere they seek to break a great streak that Eva Espejo’s group maintains.

The Chivas they remain in the first position of the general table of the Apertura 2022 of the Liga MX Femenil with 40 points after 13 wins, one draw and only one loss after 15 games, while the Rayadas are in second place with 36 units .

One of the most anticipated duels of the Apertura 2022 is coming, since Chivas will visit this Monday one of the strongest teams with the best football on the pink circuit, yes, we are talking about the Monterey stripes.

Images of the women’s Chivas training session prior to their trip to Monterrey/@ChivasFemenil

In this rivalry there is a precedent that favors the Sacred Flock, since a few months ago they faced each other in the Champion of Champions of the Women’s MX League and the rojiblancas lifted the title on the court of the royals. On the other hand, scratched It has an impressive streak, since it leagues 36 games without losing in its stadium.

The Chivas they have won seven of their last eight road games in the Women’s MX LeagueIn addition, they have only lost one of their last four duels against Rayadas, the rest they won. This Monday there will be a match between the best defense and one of the best forwards in the competition, since the Flock of the Sacreds arrives as the best defense with eight goals conceded, while Monterrey is the second best offense with 41 goals.