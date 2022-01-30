At the end of the first four days of Clausura 2022, the Chivas march like the better offense of the Liga MX Femenil after scoring ten goalswhich also have them at the top of the general table with the same amount of points.

The red and white they have won three games and drawn one visiting the ‘Volcano’, a no less valuable unit in a field that is difficult to visit. In the first victory, against Tuzas, Chivas scored four goals; on matchday 2, against Tigres, one; on matchday 3, against Toluca, two, and on the last matchday he scored three goals against Centellas.

Half of the scoring fee of the squad falls on its referent up front, Alice Cervanteswho has scored five goals in the tournament, which places her as the top scorer, along with Charlyn Corral.

Unlike the player from Pachuca, ‘Licha’ has scored her goals in only two games, the first and the last, due to her absence on matchdays 2 and 3.

The other Chivas Femenil soccer players who have scored in Clausura 2022 are Carolina Jaramillo and Michelle González, with a goal each in the game against Pachuca; Joseline Montoya, with her goal against Tigres, and Kristal Soto, who scored a double in the victory against Toluca.

Those led by Juan Alfaro will receive Cruz Azul on date 5, Monday, January 31, at 7:00 p.m., a game in which they will seek to maintain the leadership and take advantage of the pending matches of Rayados and Tigres, and increase the scoring quota from ‘Lich’