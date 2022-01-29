The Chivas from Guadalajara He leaves behind the good result on matchday 4 against the Centellas del Necaxa and now he is fully focused on his next duel of the double day of the Closing tournament against the Maquina Celeste del Cruz Azul.

The Sacred Flock It is measured this Monday in the fifth day against the Celeste in search of a round double round where they already took the three units in their visit to Aguascalientes and now they want to defend their patio and achieve the six points of these two games.

The team led by the strategist, Juan Pablo Alfaro, is the general leader of the competition with 10 units below Rayadas de Monterrey and Tuzas del Pachuca who have nine units.

The good performance he had Alice Cervantes in the game against Centellas, he gives the squad a great hope of continuing to stay on the right path to victory. Juan Pablo Alfaro assured that this performance by ‘Licha’ is worthy of a benchmark player on the team.

Now the goal is drawn in the Celeste Machine of Cruz Azul, a team that has just won 1-0 against FC Juarez.

Cruz Azul remains in sixth position with seven points and if they win they will jump to the first place if they add the three points that would put them with 10 points.

The visit to the Akron Stadium will not be an easy customs for Cruz Azul, since they face a very well-established team that has in its star forward, Alicia Cervantes, one of the most lethal weapons in its attack.

The Celestes’ main objective is to stop the attacker of the Sacred Flock in Monday’s game, since the player has four goals in two games in this Clausura 2022 tournament.