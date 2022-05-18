Chivas del Guadalajara is already installed in the grand final of the tournament Closure 2022 of the Liga MX Femenil against Tuzas del Pachuca, but an interesting fact prior to this starting duel is that the team reaches this defining instance of the title without knowing the defeat at home.

The team led by Juan Pablo Alfaro has been very forceful in the Fiesta Grande, not for nothing did I eliminate UANL Tigers by coming back from a scoreline against 2-0 in the semi-final second leg.

Chivas arrives at this defining instance of the title without knowing the defeat at home after chaining eight duels in the regular phase (seven wins and one draw).

In Liguilla, they overwhelmed Pumas UNAM and crowned the somersault over Tigres UANL in the semifinal, totaling nine victories and only one pact in 10 games. The gophersfor their part, have lost only two of their 10 home games, both in the regular phase.

The Sacred Flock closed the regular phase as the best defense in history with only six goals against and 12 games without conceding a goal in the Clausura 2022 tournament of the pink circuit.

This is the second time that Chivas del Guadalajara has faced Tuzas del Pachuca in a Liga MX Femenil final. The first occurred in the inaugural edition of the championship in the 2017 Apertura, when the Tapatias won 3-2 on aggregate and lifted their only trophy.

Now history could repeat itself with the Guadalajara team, since it has a very strong squad in each of its lines of play.

The first leg between Chivas del Guadalajara and Tuzas del Pachuca will be this Friday at 8:00 p.m. in Sinaloa at the Hidalgo Stadium, while the return is next Monday at 7:00 p.m. at the Akron Stadium.