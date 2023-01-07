Querétaro.- Tuzas del Pachuca raised the curtain on the Clausura 2023 Liga MX Femenil with a well-deserved victory over their counterpart from Querétaro in the Olímpico Alameda field. The Mexican, Charlyn Corral, with a subtle definition scored the only one of the afternoon for the victory of the visit.

The match was very discreet until reaching 67′ when the Hidalguenses warned with a tremendous shot from the former player of Levante and Spanish Atlético de Madrid that hit the crossbar. A minute later the locals let the partial victory escape.

Fabiola Santamaría quickened her pace to reach the ball served by her teammate, Barbrha Figueroa, however, when finishing off with her head, she closed her eyes and that prevented her from heading the ball towards Estefanny Barreras’ door.

The next call was made by Jennifer Hermoso. The Spaniard waited for the filtered pass and when she was in front of the frame she managed to finish off but Marta Alemany found herself at close range to stop her shot despite marking an offside.

Tuzas del Pachuca continued to insist but the ball did not want to enter the Queretaro gate. Annina Mejía hung up on the attack and came within nothing of opening the scoring, as Karla García reacted in time to reject her shot on the edge of the six-yard box.

It seemed that in the first game of the Clausura 2023 there would be a scoreless tie, but Charlyn Corral’s mastery would arrive to break the nets on a ball that Martha Cox rescued in midfield and allowed Karla Nieto to drive the round to assist the lead who finished off first to aim for the first digits of the Hidalguense club.

Las Tuzas will play date 2 against Diablas del Toluca FC on January 16 at the Hidalgo Stadium. For its part, Querétaro will repeat at home on the 13th of this month against the Bravas FC Juárez.