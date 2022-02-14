The Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX Femenil will have a two-week break due to the FIFA Date in which qualifying duels will be played for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, a break in which Charlyn Corral and Alicia Cervantes share top of the scoring table.

The forwards of Pachuca and Chivas are the top scorers, with eight points eachafter the first days, in which they have a distance of three goals with their closest pursuers.

Charlyn has started as a starter in the seven games played by the Tuzas del Pachuca and to date he had scored in all the games, a streak that was broken in the visit to Tijuana, where he could not send the ball into the net.

‘Licha’ has played fewer games, five, because on days 2 and 3 he was isolated after testing positive for Covid-19, however, the break did not affect his scoring ability.

Corral has scored a couple of doubles, against León and Toluca, while Cervantes scored one on the opening day and on his return after recovering he got a triplet against Centellas.

The good performances of the rojiblanca forward have earned her being called by Mónica Vergara with the Mexican Women’s National Team for the matches against Suriname and Antigua and Barbuda, while the historic Mexican forward also has the doors open to the Tri de Vergara to wear the green again , which has not happened since 2019 after a controversy with the then strategist, Leonardo Cuéllar.