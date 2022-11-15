Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Carmelina Moscato came to the Liga MX Femenil to return to Tigres UANL at the top and in just six months of assuming the position as technical director, she celebrates the Apertura 2022 title that credits her as the second woman to win the championship.

The former Canadian player turned to Mexican Women’s Soccer to experience a challenge this semester. After the dismissal of Roberto Medina, the club approached her and knew the responsibility of leading the most winning team in pink football.

At first they were complicated by registering a defeat and a draw against Atlas de Guadalajara and Cruz Azul, respectively. It would be on day 3, against Querétaro, that the victories began to arrive in their favor and that allowed the Amazonas to finish third with 38 points.

Before the Final Phase happened, Carmelina Moscato was in mourning due to the sensitive death of her father. Today she can turn to the sky to show her first place medal after being crowned champion with Tigres after beating Club America 3-0 on aggregate.

The strategist enters the history of the institution after becoming the fourth strategist to lift a title with the Amazonas, after Osvaldo Batocletti (Clausura 2018), Ramón Villa Zeballos (Clausura 2019) and Roberto Medina (Guard1anes 2020 and Guard1anes Clausura 2021) .

While, in this Apertura 2022, she followed in the footsteps of Eva Espejo, -trainer of Rayadas de Monterrey-, to be the second woman to win the League trophy. The technical director of the albiazules consecrated herself in the Apertura 2021 and did it at Tigres’ house.

We recommend you read

The auriazules won 2-0 in the second leg against Club América. Lizbeth Ovalle scored the first of the game to reach 21 goals in Liguillas and the title goal was scored by Belén Cruz. Tigres celebrates its fifth women’s cup in five years since the Liga MX Femenil was founded.