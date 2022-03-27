Cougars of the UNAM and brave from FC Juárez will collide in a very contrasting duel, the frontierizas are last 4 points and the felines are seventh in the general table with 16 units, respectively.

For this duel corresponding to the Matchday 13 of the tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 of the Women’s MX Leaguethose led by Anna Gonzalez They will look for the victory they long for so much to try to get out of the basement, but it will not be easy, since Karina Báez’s pupils, located in 7th place, will want to take advantage of the bad moment of the locals.

Read more: Liga MX Femenil: Pumas looks for its second consecutive win against FC Juárez, on the border

The meeting that will begin at 7:00 p.m. (central time) Mexico) will have the following lineups:

For the Bravas, with formation 4-4-3, Christina Holguin It will come out in goal, Emili Bautista in central defense, Karla Zempoalteca on the right side and Paola González on the left field; Andrea Hernández and Ericka Soto in midfield, Brenda Alvarado and Rubí Villegas on the wings. Up front, Alejandra Curiel, Miah Zuazua and Jazmine Casarez.

Read more: Liga MX Femenil: América began its flight to Puebla for 3 more points in the CL2022

For those of screeMelany Villeda in goal, Marylin Díaz and Rebeca Zavaleta in central, Bibiana Quintos and Dirce Delgado on the left and right sides; Greece Pineda and Darcia Padilla in the midfield, Liliana Rodríguez and Stephanie Ribeiro in the accompaniment by the bands. Paola Chavero and Marlyn Campa complement each other in the attack.