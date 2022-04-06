Mexico City.- Today, Tuesday, April 5, the official event was held to announce the tour of our country by the Bayer 04 Leverkusen club for May and July, within the framework of the centenary of the company in Mexico. The German group will have two friendly matches in its men’s and women’s division.

On May 17, the group that plays in the Bundesliga will be on the lawn of the Nemesio Díez Stadium to face Diablos Roijos del Toluca, meanwhile the women’s representative will fly to Mexico City to face Club América Femenil on the field of the Stadium Aztec.

After the exchange of shirts on the website of Corporativo Bayer México, in CDMX, where Mikel Arriola -president of Liga MX- and Mariana Gutiérrez -president of Liga MX Femenil- were present, as well as Claudia Carrión -director of America Women- This historical moment was highlighted as it was the first international match between a Mexican and German team in the women’s division.

“We are very happy to be part of the campaigns and initiatives that accompany this anniversary. América Femenil and Bayer Leverkusen will play a match that will not only be in a world-class stadium, it will not only represent the solid growth of women in this sport, but because it is the first match between the Mexican League and the German League,” said Claudia Carrión at Bayer’s presentation in Mexico.

Of course, there is expectation in this match, much more so when América Femenil will have the opportunity to expose its soccer level against a world-class team, which excited the fans of the Liga MX Femenil after its outstanding publication on social networks.

“It will be an honor to be the first European team to play in the Liga MX Femenil,” wrote the Teutonic club at the end of this celebration, which is an advance in the internationalization of women’s soccer, which has shown that there are no barriers after five years of existence.

“It is an honor for Liga MX to be part of this great celebration, because women’s soccer has shown that it knows no limits, it is the fastest growing sport in the world and Mexico is no exception. If we do not work together with the Women’s Bundesliga It is the breaking down of barriers and creating attractive leagues,” said Mariana Guiérrez.

“The Liga MX Femenil will be a way to celebrate its fifth anniversary with two highly invested clubs like América and Bayer. The goal is for women and girls to transcend through a ball,” added the director of pink football.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen will be in Mexico from May 16 to 22 to participate in social responsibility actions, adding rehabilitation of sports spaces and meetings with children from vulnerable communities.