He Club America Women continues to arm itself for the start of the Apertura 2024. And now they have made official the return of their “prodigal daughter”, Jana Gutierrez who after several seasons with Tigres Women’s has returned home to continue his story where he left off.

Through social media, the blue-cream team presented the number 25 as its new player. It was through a video in which the player could be seen wearing the club’s new kit, in addition to some goals that she celebrated with Coapa.

“Because you always return to where you are happy.“, were the words that the Eagles posted in their publication. The fans have received the midfielder with great enthusiasm, many revealed that they did not want her to leave at first, but many others

They applaud his return with more experience and a more marked maturity.

Jana Gutiérrez already knows what it’s like to be champion of the Liga MX Femenil. In the 2018 Apertura, she was crowned champion against Tigres at the Volcán. After that, she won a few more titles with the felines, even beating América.

The Eagles have now begun a restructuring after important players have left, such as Katty Martinez, Aurélie Kaci, Andrea Pereira among others. It should also be remembered that Ángel Villacampa’s team has already reached 3 consecutive finals.

Jana is expected to be available to play next Sunday, July 7, when the AP24 of the Liga MX Femenil against Cruz Azul kicks off at 12:00 pm in La Noria.