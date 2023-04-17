The Atlas Red and Black traveled to the border to face off this Sunday, April 16 at 9:10 p.m. against Xolos de Tijuana Femenil at the Caliente Stadium, in a match corresponding to Round 13 of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Women’s MX League.

In 7 editions of this duel in the Women’s MX League, Atlas he took the 3 points on 4 occasions, while they distributed units on 2 occasions and one defeat.

The biggest confrontation between red and black and Xolas was at the Jalisco Stadium on March 5, 2022, where the Guadalajara prevailed with a score of 6-1.

The Technical Director of the Rojinegras, Fabiola Vargaswas in command of the borders for two seasons, Opening 2021 and Closing 2022.

He Atlas comes to this duel after two victories in a row, against Club Santos Femenil (1-2) and Querétaro Femenil (1-0). The Guadalajara will seek to increase this positive streak and continue adding points in the general table of the Women’s MX Leaguewhere he is in eighth position in the general table with 19 points.

The next engagement of the Atlas Red and Black It will be on Sunday, April 23 at 5:00 p.m., when they receive Pachuca Femenil at the Jalisco Stadium to play the 14th date of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Women’s MX League.