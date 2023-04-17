Tijuana, Baja California.- To the Atlas! the academy of Fabiola Vargas celebrated the draw against Xolas of Tijuana in it hot stadium. With a penalty of paola garciain the last minute of the game corresponding to the day 13 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX Femenil, the visitors placed the score 1-1.

Crossing a digit from the border puts them five points ahead of Diablas of Toluca FC who will see activity this Monday against the championship leaders, Striped from Monterrey. The Guadalajara advance step by step to be among the top eight of the qualifying table.

xolas tried to get the game with the annotation that led the signature of Paola Villamizarabout 44′, when appearing in the heart of the area to mischievously take out a flash that Ana Gaby Paz He had nothing to do after leaving the ball served by trying to block the center of mailin orozco.

Renae Cuellar he would have the opportunity to extend the advantage at the beginning of the second half due to a bad clearance by the rear that allowed him to finish off with a half turn, however Gaby Paz reacted in a timely manner to get the ball out. Atlas knocked on the door with a long shot from Zellyka Arce.

In the final minutes the Rojinegras broke lines and went on the attack trying to put together a strategy that would make it easier for them to equalize the commitment, their option came from the eleven steps, since daniel cruz received the lack of Kimberly Hernandez that whistling, Rosario CardenasHe saw clearly to whistle a penalty.

Before the collection, a fight arose that resulted in two expelled: Joselyn de la Rosaof Tijuanaand fernanda lemonof Atlaswhile the goalkeeper, Ana Gaby Paztook yellow cardboard for claiming the flag-bearer, Elva Gutierrez.

With the atmosphere tense due to what happened on the pitch, paola garcia calmly took a placed shot that portress, Siena RuelasGuess what, but it wasn’t enough to avoid the final 1-1 tie at 90+8′. Tijuana add 22 points in sixth place. Atlas he has 20 in eighth place.