Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The Salvadoran, Brenda Cerén, responded again in this Clausura 2023 of Liga MX Femenil for Atlas de Guadalajara to add to the Jalisco stadium, now with a hammer blow that not even the Pumas UNAM goalkeeper, Melany Villeda, could stop .

The number 20 found herself alone in the area and after Daniela Cruz’s dangerous service, she dived towards the ball to tie the game in the last seconds. She celebrated her second goal in Mexico since she debuted with Atlas against Cruz Azul this season.

Las Capitalinas took the lead in the first minutes of the plug-in on a defensive error that Gabriela Juárez did not miss to put Pumas UNAM ahead and incidentally convert her third goal in this Clausura 2023 Liga MX Femenil.

The tie helps Atlas de Guadalajara to stay in the top eight of the table, with 13 units, while Pumas UNAM walks slowly by adding ten units that is not enough to be in the league zone. In their next game, the Guadalajara team visited Santos Laguna and Auriazules visited Querétaro FC.