Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.- The best decision Bravas FC Juárez has made was to present the coach, Milagros Martínez, at the 2022 Apertura. With only a few months in Liga MX Femenil, the club’s panorama and the confidence of its players completely changed .

The bad results in the tournament began to affect the soccer players mentally, so much so that they found themselves with little desire to play, even in their arguments the face of each one spoke of a team hit by not achieving the objective in the regular phase.

Different strategists have gone through the institution that was founded in 2019, but none had achieved what ‘Mila’ Martínez has now achieved with his footballers, constant victories, a family inside and a team that went from being inferior to a competitive one. .

In her first games things continued the same for Bravas FC Juárez, defeat after defeat, but the Spanish never stopped working with any of her students to revive her spirit and little by little the positive results began to appear to be on the edge of the league.

In 17 rounds, the border team got 22 points, as a result of: Seven wins and a draw, their best mark now in the Women’s MX League and of course, in this Clausura 2023 the goal is to surpass that score and qualify for the finals for the first time .

For now, they start the championship strongly after beating the Cañoneras de Mazatlán FC 7-0 at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, starting the tournament as leaders in the qualifying table, something they had never done before.

Bravas FC Juárez will have their second date in the current tournament at the home of Querétaro, on Friday, January 13. Last tournament the greens were victorious, 2-1. The duel will begin at 5:05 p.m. (Mexico time) 4:05 p.m. (Culiacán time).