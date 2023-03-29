Mazatlan Sinaloa.- Mazatlan FC Gunboats recognizes that it is time to have the greatest possible support to play their last matches, as locals, to try to qualify for the Clausura 2023 Liga MX Women’s league in the final stretch.

Therefore, through a press release, the squad of the Pacific’s pearl confirmed that for his next match, against Club Leonwithin the framework of day 12, the fans will have free access to the Mazatlan soccer stadiumbetter known as the kraken stadium.

“This Sunday play Mazatlan FC! Join us at the meeting on day 12 of the Closing 2023against Women’s Lion Clubthis Sunday, April 2 at 6:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) at the kraken stadium. Your support is essential for us!” the club reported.

Those commanded by jesus padron they were about to put out the hell of the Nemesio Diez stadium by taking the lead against Diablas of Toluca FC with the goal of the Puerto Rican, Christina Torreswho debuted as a scorer for the dwellings last Sunday.

However, the scarlets responded with the notes of Maria Sanchez and liliana rodriguez to turn the game around, 2-1, causing the ninth defeat of Mazatlán FC, which remains in the penultimate position of the general classification, with 4 points.

Fans in the stands of the Kraken

Jorge Osuna

Mazatlan FC Gunboats They aspire to 21 points if they win their last six games, among which they will only face two clubs that are in positions of league, tigers and America, on matchday 13 and 16, respectively. Any other result than victory could doom them.

day 12 vs lion

day 13 vs tigers

Day 14 vs Cougars

Day 15 vs Necaxa

day 16 vs america

Day 17 vs Queretaro