Although the Emeralds of the Lion are positioned in 13th place in the general table of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the Women’s MX League With just 7 points, goalkeeper María de los Ángeles López is the general leader in her position with the most saves after the seven games played.

With an accumulated 32 saves against the Bajío goal, and 15 balls won through the air, the former two-time champion goalkeeper with the team of tigers of the UANL in Clausura 2018 and Clausura 2019 (with 630 minutes played) has been a key player under the three posts and since her arrival at the Esmeralda team, she has been able to imprint the commitment that has characterized her to help her teammates achieve the best positions in the general table of Mexican women’s football.

However, the stoppage due to FIFA date due to the activity of the National selection from Mexico It will help those led by Adrián Martínez to focus on improving defensively, since the 1-4 thrashing by the Águilas del América -who are third with 16 units, below the Chivas del Guadalajara with 17 and the Rayadas with 18, respectively- are similar to the 1-3 defeats against the Juarez team on date 2, and 3-0 against the Tuzas del Pachuca as visitors.

The next match for the Panzas Verdes will be on matchday 8 in Aguascalientes against the Centellas del Necaxawhich are in 11th place with 8 points, so the team from León will have to win if they intend to move up to the middle of the table.