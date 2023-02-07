Mexico City.- America club played her first match of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX Femenil in the Coapa Centennial Courtwhere this Monday they won their fourth victory after beating, 2-0, Club Leon which suffered its fourth consecutive setback.

The feathered ones took the advantage very early in the match with the goals of Aurelie Kaci (5′) and Sarah Luebbert (9′). The French took advantage of stealing the ball in rival territory to put a crossed left foot into the goal of Maria de los Angeles Martinez.

While the American lowered the ball beautifully to repeat the dose to those from Bajío, who did not have a single one that was out of danger towards the frame defended by Itzel Gonzalez. Club América wanted to sign another beating but this time the forcefulness was not in their favor.

In this way, Águilas reaches thirteen points without knowing defeat in this tournament, however the beast continues in the lower part with three units. For the sixth day America club visit to Saints Lagoon and Club Leon receives to Pachuca in it Nou Camp.