Tijuana, Baja California.- América Femenil did not have a good time at the Caliente Stadium, a venue that barely saw the arrival of the fans of Women’s Tijuana when the first of the afternoon arrived through Renae Cuellarin a shot in the crescent that left Renata Masciarelli without a chance.

Five minutes later the eagles tried to even the score on a shot from Scarlett Camberos that went to vibrate the crossbar, right away the opportunity would be for Katty Martinez but her Chilean shot the number 5 over the crossbar defended by Alejandra Gutiérrez.

Those directed by Craig Harrington made the Xolas area tremble but the last movement was not well defined, so the pack tried to extend its advantage with a next shot by Renae Cuéllar that Renata Masciarelli managed to swat after dancing behind cream blue.

América Femenil held the round for a longer time and on the edge of finishing the first half Scarlett Camberos arrived in the small area to finish off a service from Mónica Rodríguez, the newcomer sent the score 1-1 at halftime and it was unlikely to keep the result that way for the good management of the match.

At the beginning of the complementary part, the visit again shook the horizontal, this time ‘Killer’ Martínez in a direct free kick from the edge of the periphery. In a span of ten minutes the shots on goal were scarce until the second of the pack occurred at 67′.

Yadira Toraya managed to comb a ball to the near post and Jocelyn Orejel, in her attempt to reject the one with segments, ran unlucky enough to embed it in her own goalhowever América reacted in the next play when Katty Martínez appeared at the right time to finish the clamp and make the Coapa team say goodbye to the border with a point in their favor.

Las Águilas are beginning to take fourth place, while Tijuana Femenil will sleep in eighth place and it is in their hands to qualify by having clubs such as San Luis Femenil, Pumas Femenil, Cruz Azul Femenil, Gallos Femenil and Centellas above them. who are still in the fight for a place in the big party.