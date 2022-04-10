The midfielder of Chivas from GuadalajaraSusan Bejarano, assures that the pending duel against FC Juárez, they will face it very seriously without using as an excuse the absence of some of their companions who are playing the FIFA Date with Mexico.

Eight elements of the Sacred Flock were called to the Mexican National Team of Mónica Vergara on this FIFA Date and that is why Susan Bejarano affirms that this is not a pretext to show that they are still a good team in the Liga MX Femenil.

“It is the least we can do, lose confidence. Right now the team is putting the desire in despite the fact that right now we don’t have all of them. What we are going to give is the requirement of all the training sessions. We can not overconfidence, because I think we wouldn’t allow it ourselves”, explained the midfielder.

Bejarano She is convinced that the absences will not matter since she trusts the level that all her teammates have shown during the tournament.

“I think that the fact that we do not have selected does not affect us much. I know they are good players, but we are all at the level competitive to face that commitment, ”said the soccer player at a press conference.

The midfielder has just joined Juan Pablo Alfaro’s first team, after being injured with the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee that he suffered in May 2021.

The players who will not be able to be with Chivas this coming Monday in the pending duel are Alicia Cervantes, Joseline Montoya, Caro Jaramillo and Casandra Montero were required with the Senior National Team; while Celeste Espino, Anette Vázquez, Isabella Gutiérrez and Kinberly Guzmán were summoned with the representative Sub 20.