This Friday ended the actions of day four of the Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 tournament of the Women’s MX League leaving great plays, actions and emotions, but he has also left a great dispute in the fight for the scoring title, which at the moment maintains a tie.

The Mexican forwards Alice Cervantes de las Chivas and Charlyn Corral del Pachuca have started in a great way in the Clausura 2022 tournament of the Women’s MX League and they are at the top of the tied scoring table with five goals each after four games played.

Cervantes who kept the scoring title in the last tournament, is in the lead, on the first day against Pachuca he scored a double, while just this Friday he scored his first hat-trick of the tournament when the Chivas they beat Necaxa 3-0, it should be noted that the player from the Sacred Flock was absent in two games.

Read more: Liga MX Femenil: Chivas is already concentrating on their match against Cruz Azul on matchday 5

For your part Charlyn Corral remains in second place with the same five goals, the Tuzas player has scored in the four games that her team has played, in the first she scored a goal against Chivas, in the two she did the same against Querétaro, in the three made a double against León and just this Thursday he scored a goal against Puebla in his team’s victory to thus add his fifth goal in the Grita México C22 tournament of the Women’s MX League.

One step lower with four goals, the Nigerian forward has been placed Uchenna Kanu from Tigres de la UANL, his first goal in the Liga MX Femenil was made on matchday 2 when his team faced Chivas and this Friday he achieved his first hat-trick in Mexico in the match that the felines thrashed 5-1 against the Red and Black of the Atlas.

Read more: Liga MX Femenil: The Nigerian Kanu scores her first hat-trick, knows the results of date 4

Behind Kanu are Katty Martínez from América, Sanjuana Muñoz from Xolos and Adriana Iturbide from Atlas, placing fourth, fifth and sixth respectively, all of them adding three goals after four games in the Clausura 2022 tournament.