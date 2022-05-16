John Paul Alfaro It is not measured for the second leg of the Quarterfinals in the Clausura 2022 tournament of the Liga MX Femenil, since they face Tigres de la UANL, who arrives with an aggregate score of 2-0.

Given this score, Alfaro assures that his team is prepared to face the challenge, since it is a remountable marker and everything depends on not lowering the forcefulness from the first minute of the game as visitors.

“It’s a game to kill or be killed, be smart and plan the game well, analyze the options. We must take risks, let them be measured, but we have to go to the front, take the initiative. This team has done it and especially in our stadium, and that’s how we’re going to do it. We are going to do it in a better way to have more presence in the rival field.

The strategist assures that in the first leg they gave a lot of ground to tigers in the first leg and that cost them very dearly and they ended up paying for it with a painful 2-0 defeat.

“We ceded a lot of the initiative to Tigres, we were good defensively. We knew that it would happen at any moment, we didn’t want it to be in the Liguilla. We cannot lose our heads, it is an achievable score, but we must propose the game to turn it around. We have to propose it ourselves and we are going to try to do it with the necessary arguments, ”he assured at a press conference.

‘Duck’ Alfaro He affirms that it was not the result they expected as a team, since they lacked an argument on the field to face a team like Tigres.

“It’s not the result we expected, we wanted to get a good result. We were not given the way we wanted, we lacked arguments to attack. Two neglects in the aerial game cost us two goals, but the series is still alive. The Vuelta game will be different, we are at home and we are going to look for the match”, he concluded.