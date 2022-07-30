The Women’s MX League It has just celebrated five years of existence last Thursday, July 28, the date on which the first official matches of the circuit were played in 2017. Along the 5 yearsthe First Division has developed little by little and the clubs have increased their level in the competition.

Although it is still clear that teams like tigersStriped Monterey, America o Chivas are among the strongest, there are some others that little by little have become more competitive. And in the current Apertura 2022 there have been some pleasant surprises such as the victory of Gallos Femenil against Rayadas or the draw of Cruz Azul against Tigres.

In this context, after 4 days have elapsed, 15 teams in the Liga MX Femenil have had at least once a player in the ideal XI chosen by the circuit itself. Only MazatlanNecaxa and Athletic San Luisthe only 3 teams that have not won in this tournament, have not had a presence.

America, Chivas and Rayadas de Monterrey are the clubs that have had at least one footballer in the XI idea in all the days. Although in the case of Flock, all dates have been different players, so the current champion and leader of the competition has seen 7 of his players on the honor roll.

In the case of Atlas, FC Juárez and Puebla, only one player has been in the ideal eleven for 4 days. In the case of the red and black, Ana Gaby Paz was chosen as the best goalkeeper on Days 1 and 3, while the goalkeeper of the Strip, Karla Morales, was chosen on date 4; midfielder Andrea Hernández was the player of brave that appeared in the XI of Day 2.

Finally, it is worth noting the cases of Kiana PalaciosChristina Burkenroad, Karla Martinez de Toluca and the aforementioned Ana Gaby, as soccer players included in the XI idea more than once. The forward of the Eagles appeared in the first 3 days, while the other 3 players repeated twice.

As for the technicians, it has also changed in that aspect because on the first day the chosen one was Fabiola Vargas (Atlas) and for the second it was Karina Báez (Pumas). Men appeared in the last two ideal XIs: Roberto Hernández (Cruz Azul) in J3 and Angel Villacampa in past J4.